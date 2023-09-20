AMC’s first The Walking Dead spinoff is reanimating itself for one final batch of episodes to finish up Season 8 after a new crop of spinoffs has already seized the baton and run to France with it. From the looks of this final Fear The Walking Dead trailer, it does look like we can look forward to both happy and unhappy reunions. Comic Book did report word from showrunner Ian Goldberg about giving the full-circle treatment to several characters. He wasn’t joking.

We’ve already seen the return of Madison, which was the big one in fans’ minds. Well, it’s not quite as big as a Madison/Alicia reunion would be, so will we see that, too? There’s no telling. Actress Alycia Debnam-Carey was last seen with her feverish character choosing not to forge ahead, and although many would love to see the payoff of her reuniting with Mom, Debnam-Carey has also moved onto other projects like The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart and Saint X. Yet perhaps she could squeeze in time for a quick appearance. We won’t have to wait too long to find out.

In the meantime, this trailer has shown us that Victor Strand returns by stating his intent to help Madison save PADRE. Can anyone trust Strand at this point? As Dustin Rowles stressed a few seasons ago, Strand is “opportunistic, cutthroat, and loyal only to the extent that it benefits him.” He and Madison go way back, but it would also behoove his survival instincts to get in good with the new PADRE, so his true intent remains a mystery. He seems to not be enjoying how things are going in this trailer, though. Perhaps that has something to do with whatever the not-dead Troy is doing to Madison. Troy very clearly does not have good intentions.

From the synopsis:

Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so the island becomes a target as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

This spinoff previously returned with a time jump, which will help it line up with The Walking Dead and its new spinoffs. Perhaps this will even help usher in the return of Rick Grimes for The Ones Who Live spinoff with Michonne. Yet as Daniel Salazar is heard saying, “No one gets a free pass,” so perhaps it’s best to hang tight, stop speculating, and see what rolls out soon.

Fear The Walking Episodes returns for its last batch of episodes beginning on October 22.