No matter whether you adore or roll your eyes at AMC’s The Walking Dead universe (and its unifying helicopter timeline), you gotta admire its ability to keep resurrecting itself. This franchise is the Law & Order of zombie shows. And Dick Wolf’s stream of criminals-of-the-week ain’t got nothing on the survivors who are frequently even more lethal than the walkers themselves. Soon, there will be a handful of new spinoffs led by characters from the flagship series (and I’m especially curious about how Daryl Dixon handles being Daryl In Paris), yet since 2015, the franchise’s longest-existing spinoff (although not the only one so far), Fear The Walking Dead, has been hobbling along.

I should pause here and discuss how I might be coming at this spinoff in a different way than you did. With The Walking Dead, I kept up from season to season, even if that happened in 3-4 episode bursts that were slightly behind the masses. With Fear, I fully procrastinated and only knew the show (along with crossovers including Morgan and Dwight) via Dustin Rowles’ faithful recaps and analysis. Then earlier this year, I binged seven seasons in less than a month. It was perhaps a mind-melting exercise.

Watching it all at once made the sluggish parts of the show feel like an exercise in treading quicksand. For several seasons (after the novelty of the show’s regular changes in scenery wore off), it wasn’t a good time. Jack sh*t happened for multi-episode blocks. I wanted to punch Nick in the face. I’m not sure what the Filthy Woman was supposed to accomplish other than inventing the world’s first Antifreeze Villain. She helped guide this spinoff into such a void that Dwight’s Season 5 move from The Walking Dead seemed like a worse punishment than being exiled by Daryl.

Other than Madison, most of Fear The Walking Dead‘s characters didn’t grab me (and she “died” in Season 4), but I hung on because Dustin had promised that the show grew much better in Season 6. And I agreed. Morgan’s entry and the John Dorie warmup helped, but Virginia made for a chilling villain. She was pivotal, and after her death, the show maintained momentum even while jumping over shark after shark. A nuclear apocalypse in Texas on top of a zombie apocalypse? Too much, but the show learned to embrace its trappings.

Now, we’re at the eighth and final season, which appears to be — from the episodes that I’ve seen thus far — a way to send this show careening down the most nonsensical hill ever and crashing into the ocean so that the new spinoffs can start things fresh. From what I’ve seen so far, it’s attempting to do so in a spectacularly pants-sh*tting way, and I suspect that existing fans will be fine with where this is going. It’s a mess, yes, but Madison is back. And even though there have been many downsides to this spinoff, the upsides have been largely illustrated by her relationships with various characters, including Daniel Salazar, who makes a hell of a re-entrance, too.

As such, there is some payoff for viewers who have kept tuning in each week despite this admittedly being an inferior spinoff.

Fear The Walking Dead, as well, has been a series that has shifted gears so many times that it’s hard to keep track. The story has moved from the ocean to Baja and across the U.S. before eventually ending up in Texas, where Strand set up his little luxury tower, which happened to be the one place where radioactive fallout didn’t dare to tread. It’s been a lot. The most recent season finale bid farewell to Alicia, and Madison suddenly reappeared on the beach after being assumed dead for multiple seasons.