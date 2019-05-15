Why ‘Game Of Thrones’ Appears To Be Faltering In Its Final Season

HBO

The final season of Game of Thrones has gained plenty of ire from fans over what’s being viewed as questionable creative choices.

Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, adapting the series from George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels, have spent seven seasons spinning story webs, weaving plot threads together to join fan-favorite characters in the show’s final season. The HBO series is considered one of TV’s most influential prestige dramas, earning a massive following, garnering awards for its superb performances and epic battle sequences, and when it began its swan-song run, it seemed it might go down in television history as one of the greatest shows of all time.

And it still might, but it won’t be because of how its writers chose to have it end.

Few shows as adored and grand of scale have been able to stick their metaphorical landing but Game of Thrones is burdened with even greater responsibility – to wrap up a decades-in-the-making storyline that has yet to be finished by its original author. GRRM has been famously slogging through the final chapters in his A Song of Ice and Fire series with the show having gone “off-book” seasons ago.

There was a noticeable difference between seasons adapted directly from Martin’s work and the creators’ own imaginings, but season eight has not only bungled its six-episode farewell, it’s thrown it into a raging fire.

Currently, the show’s last handful of episodes has earned a 73% critic’s score on Rotten Tomatoes, with episode five’s “The Bells” pulling in a grim 53% rating on the review aggregation site. That’s a sharp decline from the show’s previous seasons, but even without those numbers as proof, a quick glance at social media after the show airs will confirm that even the most diehard of fans are struggling to understand why they show they’ve loved for nearly a decade has suddenly become unfamiliar, and worse, unrewarding.

But the writing might have been on the wall a lot sooner than we thought.

In a brilliant Twitter thread detailing GoT’s plot woes this season, University of Connecticut professor Daniel Silvermint theorized as to why Benioff and Weiss seem to be faltering so spectacularly. Weiss and Benioff convinced Martin to hand over the rights to his work over lunch in Los Angeles years ago after they correctly guessed who a main character in the books (Jon Snow’s mother) was. Martin made the decision to trust them to adapt the books into a show for TV.