Sophie Turner once confessed that she and her on-screen sister Maisie Williams “tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together,” which would have fit right in with Game of Thrones‘ pro-incest agenda. They were unsuccessful in “freak[ing] everyone out a bit,” however, so Williams had to settle for her character, Arya Stark, kissing Gendry Baratheon. The pair, who first interacted in season one, later had sex in season eight’s “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” which surprised Williams at the time.

“The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” Williams told Teen Vogue in a “First” video. “I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”

The Pistol star initially thought the sex scene was a prank.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have pranked their cast by sending them bogus scripts in the past (such as sending Kit Harington a scene in season one where Jon Snow’s face gets horribly disfigured). “At first, I thought it was a prank,” Williams says. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f*ck.”

Maybe Arya is bi. There’s a lot of good-looking fish (and Tyrells) in the Westeros pond.

You can watch her Teen Vogue video above.

(Via Teen Vogue)