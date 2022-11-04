George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s relationship was like a country song. Sad, rough, and melodic with two divorce filings. “Mr. and Mrs. Country” dominated airwaves throughout the 1960s and 1970s, and their marriage was profoundly intertwined with their success on stage and in the recording booth.

Director Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) is harnessing that artistic genius and relationship drama for the Showtime series George & Tammy. Sylvia, firmly entering the Tammy’s Only phase of his career, has a unique eye for real-world tragedy illuminated by the spotlight of intense fame. And since he’s pulled in Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon in the lead roles, the fuse of the dynamite is already burning.

Cut to a stirring rendition of Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man,” the trailer is an outstanding look at a very bumpy ride filled with iconic tunes, despair, and second chances.

The series, which launches December 4th, also features peerless character actors Walton Goggins (was there a doubt?) and Pat Healy, as well as Hell Or High Water breakout Katy Mixon.

It looks fantastic. The only question is whether their budget allowed for the hair to get as large as necessary. The trailer boasts some good looks, but there’s still room to go even higher.