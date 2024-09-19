Within the past month, Dead Boy Detectives received the ax by Netflix, and Disney put their planned Graveyard book movie adaptation on pause. Both decisions arrived in the wake of sexual assault allegations reported by Tortoise Media against fantasy author Neil Gaiman, who has denied the accusations against him by at least five women.

Some of those allegations are the subject of an ongoing investigation in New Zealand, and these concerns caused The Sandman viewers to wonder whether this will complicate Season 2’s arrival date or tip the balance against a third season of the Endless-focused show. Amid these mounting troubles, further questions about Prime Video/Amazon’s Good Omens have also been swirling, including whether the previously announced third season will happen or not.

At this time, Amazon has not made a definitive statement on whether Good Omens could be cancelled rather than proceed with more. However, signs of change might be afoot. According to Page Six, Gaiman is usually a “mainstay” at Jeff Bezos’ “top secret Campfire literary retreat” but will not attend this year for unknown reasons, and as Deadline reports, “Production has been paused on the third and final season of fantasy drama Good Omens, the Neil Gaiman drama for Amazon that’s shooting in Scotland” with (also reported) “discussions about possible production changes” taking place.

Subsequently, Deadline reported that Gaiman “offered to step back”:

Neil Gaiman is understood to have offered to step back from the third and final season of Amazon Prime Video‘s fantasy drama Good Omens… Now, we understand that Gaiman has made an offer to Amazon and producers to take a back seat on the latest season so that it can continue amid crisis talks over the Terry Pratchett adaptation’s future. Deadline understands Gaiman’s offer is not an admission of wrongdoing following a podcast from Tortoise Media that chronicled accounts of two women, with whom he was in consensual relationships, who accused him of sexual assault. Another two have since come forward. Gaiman’s position is that he denies the allegations and is said to be disturbed by them.

Exactly what “stepping back” would entail, if it happens, remains a mystery for now, but the resulting changes could be substantial. Gaiman is not only the Good Omens showrunner and series creator but also a scriptwriter in adapting his jointly penned book with Terry Pratchett. So, this would not be a simple extraction if Amazon decides to proceed without Gaiman’s involvement on the final season of the earth-bound affairs of angelic Aziraphale (Martin Sheen) and the devilish Crowley (David Tennant). Nor has Netflix’s currently running Geeked Week revealed more about The Sandman‘s return date.

In other words, further news will endure the waiting game until further notice.