It’s difficult to consider Netflix’s The Sandman without also acknowledging the saga’s long path to being a Netflix series. For 30 years, the comic book series has had both a profound and a highly individualized effect upon millions of readers who watched a stream of other Neil Gaiman adaptations come and go. The author has also been forthright about fending off many attempts to bring his most enduring creation to life off the page. Then the pandemic hit, and an Audible version carved out a window to complete the saga’s graphic novel volumes, and in 2022, a long-gestating Netflix series was so well-received that a bonus episode (which might hit differently now) was offered after the fact.

That renewal likely almost didn’t happen, since the show is so expensive to make with endless (as opposed to The Endless siblings) post-production phases. Yet positive news did arrive, and the wait began for filming completion amid strike-related interruptions, followed by ongoing VFX phases.

Fast forward to now, and Netflix has suggested that more news about The Sandman will come during this month’s Geeked Week, but there are complicating factors at work. Last week, the Dead Boy Detectives spin off was cancelled after that show’s rabid audience apparently wasn’t large enough to sustain more. So, The Sandman characters who did crossover cameos will now make their sole home on the flagship series for however long it lasts.

Is there more trouble on the horizon, though? Variety recently reported that “Disney is hitting pause” on a planned Graveyard book movie from director Marc Forster. While reporting this development, the trade news publication referred to sexual assault allegations (against Gaiman), reported by Tortoise Media, that are the subject of an ongoing investigation in New Zealand. Variety also specifies that Graveyard Book‘s movie has not been cancelled entirely, but Disney declined to comment on the subject when contacted.

For that and other wide-ranging reasons, those who watched Netflix’s The Sandman await updates, so let’s talk about what we know.