HBCU Alums Weigh In On Scripted Depiction In Film and Television

The fictional storylines of HBCU culture have been cherished throughout nearly four decades of Black-led film and television. 1980s sitcom A Different World kicked the door down with a hilarious and endearing look into the fictional Hillman College. Spike Lee’s second full-length film, the musical School Daze, leaned into colorism, social bias, and Greek life, among other universal themes that affect Black viewers. Historical drama The Great Debaters revisited an earlier era of HBCUs, when marginalized students at Texas institution Wiley College fought racism through the power of constructive dialogue.

While HBCU representation continues to be limited in entertainment, that representation has strengthened with necessary watches like 2000s teen flicks Drumline and Stomp The Yard, shows All-American: Homecoming, and even a more controversial depiction in drama Burning Sands. Meanwhile, more PWI-oriented, Grown-ish and Dear White People (both the movie and series adaptation) also fit the primer of Black students being incorporated into college settings. For some HBCU alums who majored in film, television, and media studies, these HBCU portrayals created a path for them to seek more wide-ranging stories that involved their educational backgrounds.

Auteur and Howard University graduate Tevin Scott plans for his proof of concept short film The Mecca to become a scripted TV series, and he was previously a screenwriter for late 2010s BET drama The Quad. Reflecting on the now-canceled show, Scott admits that he found its plot inauthentic in comparison to the more comedic classics he grew up on, including A Different World, School Daze and Drumline. All three are referenced in The Mecca, which depicts the humorous side of the Howard University experience.

“That show didn’t really highlight what was great about HBCUs,” Scott tells Uproxx. “It was kind of just trying to put a whole lot of drama together, and the season two finale ended on a mass shooting on campus, which is not necessarily something that happens.”

He continues, “HBCUs are safe spaces for Black students, and I just think that they were leaning a little bit too much into being dramatic and not trying to tell an authentic story to uplift the HBCU experience. I think that’s what led to our demise.”

In The Mecca, Scott cast members of Divine Nine orgs Omega Psi Phi, Kappa Alpha Psi, and Delta Sigma Theta, but shares that entertainment still doesn’t know how to appropriately represent Black Greeks. Although not an HBCU show, former HBO hit comedy Insecure controversially depicted supporting character Tiffany wearing Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority colors.

“As far as HBCUs go, as far as doing that, it can get corny when you make up orgs, [or when] you’re showing a real org, but you’re dressing them up in different colors — that can kind of get a little messy,” Scott says. “Unless creators have a connection to the org, I don’t think you should try to go too much into that, because it’s always touchy.”