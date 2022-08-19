Elmo has had a really tough year. First, he was subjected to a media frenzy after having personal drama with his best friend and her pet rock (it happens!). Then, the fuzzy red muppet was viciously attacked by real-life Senator Ted Cruz over his COVID vaccine (really). Now his hit HBO Max talk show looks like it’s getting the ax from the streamer, along with dozens of other Seasame Street specials.
HBO Max has continued to slowly but surely yank lesser-known titles from the site, and the latest sweep is removing 36 programs and specials, including the fan-favorite animated series Summer Camp Island, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Uncle Grandpa, Sesame Street specials, and more. Also leaving the streamer is The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo which just wrapped up its second season in December. There is no word on if this means the show will not be renewed for another season.
The company has been open about its restructuring ahead of the HBO Max/Discovery+ merger that’s slated for next summer. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max said in a statement earlier this week. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.” This makes sense, but couldn’t you leave Elmo out of it? He’s been through so much and just wants to make an honest living.
Here is the full list of everything HBO Max is scheduled to remove this week, according to NPR:
12 Dates of Christmas
About Last Night
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
Close Enough
Detention Adventure
Dodo
Ellen’s Next Great Designer
Elliott From Earth
Esme & Roy
The Fungies!
Generation Hustle
Genera+ion
Infinity Train
Little Ellen
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
Messy Goes to Okido
Mia’s Magic Playground
Mighty Magiswords
My Dinner with Herve
My Mom, Your Dad
Odo
OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
The Ollie & Moon Show
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
Select Sesame Street Specials
Make It Big, Make It Small
Squish
Summer Camp Island
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
The Runaway Bunny – Special
Theodosia
Tig n’ Seek
Uncle Grandpa
Victor and Valentino
Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs