Elmo has had a really tough year. First, he was subjected to a media frenzy after having personal drama with his best friend and her pet rock (it happens!). Then, the fuzzy red muppet was viciously attacked by real-life Senator Ted Cruz over his COVID vaccine (really). Now his hit HBO Max talk show looks like it’s getting the ax from the streamer, along with dozens of other Seasame Street specials.

HBO Max has continued to slowly but surely yank lesser-known titles from the site, and the latest sweep is removing 36 programs and specials, including the fan-favorite animated series Summer Camp Island, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Uncle Grandpa, Sesame Street specials, and more. Also leaving the streamer is The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo which just wrapped up its second season in December. There is no word on if this means the show will not be renewed for another season.

The company has been open about its restructuring ahead of the HBO Max/Discovery+ merger that’s slated for next summer. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max said in a statement earlier this week. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.” This makes sense, but couldn’t you leave Elmo out of it? He’s been through so much and just wants to make an honest living.

Here is the full list of everything HBO Max is scheduled to remove this week, according to NPR:

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Elliott From Earth

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

My Dinner with Herve

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Select Sesame Street Specials

Make It Big, Make It Small

Share

Squish

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny – Special

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

(Via NPR)