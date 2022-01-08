It only lasted one season and 39 episodes, but The Honeymooners — Jackie Gleason’s game-changing mid-‘50s sitcom — has had remarkable durability. Since it’s run nearly 70 years ago, the show has remained beloved, inspiring The Flintstones, remakes from all over the world, even a movie reboot with Cedric the Entertainer in 2005. Yet another revival was announced back in 2016, but it never materialized. Now, right after Aaron Sorkin delved into the making of another ’50s sitcom pioneer, I Love Lucy, they’re trying again, this time with another twist.

As per Deadline, CBS is planning to reboot The Honeymooners with producers Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow. The new version, though, will be female-driven, written by Lindsey Shockley (Mixed-ish) and to be directed by Kelly Park (Country Comfort).

Deadline says it will be “centered around new wife Ruth and her husband Alex who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?”

The original The Honeymooners, which ran from 1955 through 1956, was one of television’s first portrayals of working class people, set almost entirely within the Brooklyn apartment of Ralph and Alice Kramden (Gleason and Audrey Meadows). He’s a bus driver, she’s his patient but sharp-tongued wife. The show was often stolen by Art Carney as “Ed” Norton, a good-natured sewer worker whose antics often enraged the easily-enraged Ralph.

