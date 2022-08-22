You think sitting on a chair made of swords is tough? Try being on social media. Emily Carey, the 19-year-old actress who plays the younger version of Alicent Hightower on HBO’s House of the Dragon, quit Twitter after she got tired of hearing from toxic so-called “fans” over an innocuous comment she made at a recent convention.

“There were some gaps that we had to fill, so to figure it all out I sort of started journaling, and with the help of [co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik], I managed to come up with some form of backstory, and it proved to be very useful,” she said about playing the Hand’s daughter. “I’ve never had the freedom to create a whole human being like this before. It was so much fun being able to go so in depth with her.”

This, apparently, upset the worst A Song of Ice and Fire purists who were mad that Carey came up with her own backstory for her character, instead of only relying on George R.R. Martin’s original text. The “loud” backlash led the actress to bail on Twitter.

“I love social media. I’m 19, so I’m all on social media, and I’ve been on social media since I was a kid because I’ve worked since I was a kid so I’m very conscious of things… Any hate that comes in, it’s just… It’s a person behind a screen. You just have to move on from it,” Carey told news.com.au. “But I will say I did delete Twitter [after Comic-Con] because it’s just so loud. Even when it’s good, there’s so many and it’s so loud.” She loves the “buzz” of Twitter, “but sometimes it can be overwhelming.”

Here’s my advice for what we should do to Twitter:

This applies to a lot of social media, actually. Something to think about it.

(Via news.com.au)