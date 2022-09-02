HBO is pulling no punches as Amazon releases Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power as timed to compete with House Of The Dragon. The Game Of Thrones prequel’s now heading into weekend three of Sunday night event TV, and Amazon’s now releasing their new episodes on Fridays, so there’s not any overlap with literal timing, but there’s no subtlety regarding the competitive nature of these two epic fantasy series. They’re also both based upon source material by “R.R.” authors (George R.R. Martin and J.R.R. Tolkien), which means nothing, but I just wanted to point that out.

The point here is that HBO doesn’t want anyone to forget about Dem Dragons, and although the viewership has already reached record-busting heights for HotD, there’s still more people in this world who haven’t tuned into the Targaryen-based drama yet. Nor have they seen the “Dracarys” callback or the ickier aspects of “The Rogue Prince” episode. And with reviews declaring that The Rings Of Power is worth the price tag spent by Amazon, HBO has a chess move.

The entire debut House Of The Dragon episode is available on YouTube.

It’s Westeros vs. Middle-earth, y’all. Plan your time accordingly, but really, how lucky are we to have these two series to concurrently swallow on a weekly basis? Enjoy both of them.