Spoilers for House of the Dragon will be found below.

As we saw in Game of Thrones, even when Targaryens don’t know that they’re committing incest, they end up, well, committing incest. That was the case with Daenerys and Jon Snow, and in House of the Dragon, the show’s only getting started but laying it on thick. The Targaryens are gonna Targaryen, and this time, they’re doing so with eyes wide open. As with George R.R. Martin’s source material, Rhaenyra and Daemon (her uncle) can’t help themselves. The attraction has been apparent since the pilot episode, and once Daemon returned (in his short-haired incarnation) and noticed that Rhaenyra was wearing the necklace that he gave her, it was on.

This led to a secret getaway passage and an underworld and “the bowels of a pleasure den” (as Otto Hightower later reported to King Viserys, who was incensed as hell, to which Daemon responded that he wished to marry his niece, which feels like a dig against his brother more than anything else) and these two in make-out mode. This was only the beginning of Rhaenyra’s “hot girl summer” episode.

People didn’t even quite realize the extent of what Rhaenyra would do after leaving Daemon, but they did respond with fervor to the Daemon aspect.

That wasn’t all of the fun for Rhaenyra in this episode. After Daemon’s physicality didn’t, uh, work, she hooked up with Ser Criston. She might be a Targaryen, but she sure has the spirit of an Arya.

Viserys decided to put an end to all this fun, unfortunately. He declared that Rhaenyra would marry Laenor Velaryon, so we’ll see how that works out!

HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.

