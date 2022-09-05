House of the Dragon
Spoilers for House of the Dragon will be found below.

And we have “Dracarys!”

Daemon Targaryen looked the part of a badass in this week’s House of the Dragon. He could have easily died, however, given this war wasn’t going too well, two years into Daemon’s alliance with Corlys. And although Daemon and his dragon, Caraxes, immediately squished a dude who believed that he was being rescued, they pulled off a blazing entrance that left people declaring that they had a new favorite dragon. But wait, not so fast? Daemon couldn’t win against the Crabfeeder alone.

Caraxes still rules, but Daemon is foolhardy and takes wild risks when it comes to throwing himself into war. Yes, part of this attitude is because he’s salty over King Viserys I not naming him as heir, but it really is miraculous that Daemon was still standing at the end of “Second of His Name.” That happened (at least partially) by the grace of Leanor and his dragon, Seasmoke, and say what one will about Daemon’s decisions and the plan in place, but there’s still one incredible feat that Daemon (and Matt Smith) pulled off during the course of this episode: Daemon dominated attention, and Matt Smith in turn delivered a spellbinding performance, but the rogue prince never spoke a word during his screentime.

Yep, not one word, even though it sure felt like Daemon’s eyes (and his entire presence) said so much. People noticed and duly shouted out Smith’s silent prowess.

HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.

