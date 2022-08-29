Even when Game of Thrones was at its lowest (i.e. most of the last season), there was one thing that viewers could still look forward to every week: the opening credits. I didn’t realize how much I missed the theme song, in particular, until it popped up briefly in the series premiere of spinoff series House of the Dragon, and more prominently during episode two, “The Rogue Prince.” The Game of Thrones score, including the main title theme, was composed by Ramin Djawadi, who returned for House of the Dragon.

“We very much wanted to keep the DNA alive for House of the Dragon from the original show,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We will hear themes that we remember from the original show, but because it’s all new characters, this is 200 years before, there is a ton of new material I’ve written, a lot of new themes that we will hear.”

Also new: the title sequence. Instead of a three-dimensional map of Westeros and beyond, like on Game of Thrones, the House of the Dragon opening credits sees a river of blood flowing through Old Valyria. It’s pretty rad, but it’s also harder to parse than its predecessor series. Thankfully, A Song of Ice and Fire fan “Woofer22222” on the House of the Dragon subreddit broke down the meaning of each of the twirling dials, which signify different members of the Targaryen family (and those in their orbit).

You can watch it below.