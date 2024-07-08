(Spoilers from HotD and George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood will be found below.)

Some might say that House of the Dragon took too long to get to the airborne acts of war by holding off until Season 2, Episode 4, “A Dance Of Dragons.” Yet I simply wasn’t ready to see Rhaenys and Meleys perish in the Battle at Rook’s Rest (at the hands of Aemond and Vhagar), and their deaths will be addressed more fully by my colleague, Jessica Toomer, in post-episode analysis that will be published separately.

Here, our focus is the near-fatal clash between Aemond and Aegon, the result of a years-long rivalry that has been exacerbated in recent weeks by Aegon ascending to the throne and having no clue how to lead the realm. Last week, Aegon made matters more tense by bullying his nude brother in a brothel, and this week, the obnoxious young king was dressed down by Aemond for “naming imbecilic lickspittles to our Kingsguard.” That Aemond delivered these words in High Valyrian makes them even more cutting:

#HouseOfTheDragon episode 4 spoiler

AEGON AEMOND TALKING IN HIGH VALYRIAN IS REAL?????? OH THIS IS WHAT I NEEDED pic.twitter.com/JM6Jjt92HM — elia ˎˊ˗ tom glynn carney's defense attorney. (@msglynncarney) July 8, 2024

A certain “lickspittle,” Criston Cole, happens to now be the King’s Hand despite leaving Aegon’s wife and children unguarded while getting busy with Alicent. It was this omission that made the Blood and Cheese attack possible, although this didn’t seem to fully register with Aegon. (Now, Criston is attempting to bolster Team Green by shouting that Rhaenyra is the “whore of Dragonstone,” and man, he simply will not get over that rejection, right?)

Within the brotherly quarrels, Aemond is absolutely correct that his brother is not fit to lead, although what materializes at Rook’s Rest is far more difficult to defend. An idiotic Aegon had grown frustrated after Alicent told him to simply “do nothing” as king and hopped on Sunfyre to join the battle. Predictably, Aegon and Sunfyre were soon in peril at the claws of Meleys, and Aemond seized the chance to set his brother ablaze while Sunfyre (who is the real victim here) was tangled up with Meleys during mid-air combat.

This outcome follows shortly after Aegon humiliated Aemond in the brothel:

aegon was always aemond’s #1 bully not luke or any of rhaenyra’s kids pic.twitter.com/XdkD5S9YBh — A ౨ৎ hotd spoilers (@rhaenyrasrealm) July 1, 2024

and y’all were calling luke a bully when aegon is doing this to aemond publicly #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/P4UyNNKYKg — patrick✈️ iwtv brainrot (@richonnesvamp) July 1, 2024

As Jessica Toomer described last week, Aemond has become “a coiled snake” full of resentment for over brother’s tormenting, and he did not hesitate to unload on his brother in a situation where he surely cannot be blamed by Team Green for fire exchanged in the sky. Arguably, Aemond might have also meant to finish the job with Aegon’s life when Criston Cole approached.

Would Aemond have killed Aegon if he had not been stopped by Ser Criston Cole? Also he took the dagger!

Ser Criston Cole realised the true nature of Aemond. So many things in one single scene.#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Alt61OtUv9 — Wiki of Thrones (@WikiOfThrones) July 8, 2024

With that said, viewers are decidedly torn. Some are aghast at Aemond’s betrayal, especially after Aegon was so relieved to see his brother:

aegon’s look at aemond before he said dracarys…. shielding himself oh my fucking GOD pic.twitter.com/oZpwQ9MGNV — CLOSED (@cillgron) July 8, 2024

aegon was so happy to see aemond bruh why the fuck did he have to do that😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Yw6BZpbKlF — jules 🦢 (@lotticents) July 8, 2024

I may be the only person alive that will defend Aegon but that poor boy just wants someone to love and accept him. He wants so badly to be seen and appreciated. They could never make me hate him idc idc #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/iDO0unW4SR — Britty🛰🖤 (@keepdrivingb) July 8, 2024

Although others remain on mini-Daemon’s side no matter what:

AEMOND TARGARYEN THE MAN THAT YOU AREEEE 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6BrYOAFlaE — mari✨ (@aemondmari) July 8, 2024

I just know Aemond was having vivid flashbacks to all the years of bullying right before he shouted “Dracarys!” and shot Aegon down. Guess he got his lick in for the brothel scene. pic.twitter.com/yoB63vCIJN — swolemond 💎 HOTD SPOILERS (@slaymond_) July 8, 2024

aemond doing aegon like that was so fun pic.twitter.com/D4N0XhkHHP — kneesha (@midgelnny) July 8, 2024

nothing funnier than aegon thinking aemond was there to save him and instead he burns him LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/3VSyIQCjyW — leslie ౨ৎ (@swanfoam) July 8, 2024

House of the Dragon airs new episodes on Sunday nights.