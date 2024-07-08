ewan-mitchell-lg
HBO
TV

‘House Of The Dragon’ Viewers Were Torn Over That Betrayal In ‘A Dance Of Dragons’

(Spoilers from HotD and George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood will be found below.)

Some might say that House of the Dragon took too long to get to the airborne acts of war by holding off until Season 2, Episode 4, “A Dance Of Dragons.” Yet I simply wasn’t ready to see Rhaenys and Meleys perish in the Battle at Rook’s Rest (at the hands of Aemond and Vhagar), and their deaths will be addressed more fully by my colleague, Jessica Toomer, in post-episode analysis that will be published separately.

Here, our focus is the near-fatal clash between Aemond and Aegon, the result of a years-long rivalry that has been exacerbated in recent weeks by Aegon ascending to the throne and having no clue how to lead the realm. Last week, Aegon made matters more tense by bullying his nude brother in a brothel, and this week, the obnoxious young king was dressed down by Aemond for “naming imbecilic lickspittles to our Kingsguard.” That Aemond delivered these words in High Valyrian makes them even more cutting:

A certain “lickspittle,” Criston Cole, happens to now be the King’s Hand despite leaving Aegon’s wife and children unguarded while getting busy with Alicent. It was this omission that made the Blood and Cheese attack possible, although this didn’t seem to fully register with Aegon. (Now, Criston is attempting to bolster Team Green by shouting that Rhaenyra is the “whore of Dragonstone,” and man, he simply will not get over that rejection, right?)

Within the brotherly quarrels, Aemond is absolutely correct that his brother is not fit to lead, although what materializes at Rook’s Rest is far more difficult to defend. An idiotic Aegon had grown frustrated after Alicent told him to simply “do nothing” as king and hopped on Sunfyre to join the battle. Predictably, Aegon and Sunfyre were soon in peril at the claws of Meleys, and Aemond seized the chance to set his brother ablaze while Sunfyre (who is the real victim here) was tangled up with Meleys during mid-air combat.

This outcome follows shortly after Aegon humiliated Aemond in the brothel:

As Jessica Toomer described last week, Aemond has become “a coiled snake” full of resentment for over brother’s tormenting, and he did not hesitate to unload on his brother in a situation where he surely cannot be blamed by Team Green for fire exchanged in the sky. Arguably, Aemond might have also meant to finish the job with Aegon’s life when Criston Cole approached.

With that said, viewers are decidedly torn. Some are aghast at Aemond’s betrayal, especially after Aegon was so relieved to see his brother:

Although others remain on mini-Daemon’s side no matter what:

House of the Dragon airs new episodes on Sunday nights.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of June 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors