The House of the Dragon audience — no matter whether you’re Team Green or Team Black — should be united on a few notes: (1) It was awfully funny last week to see Aemond realize that he’s been, at least temporarily, outmatched by Rhaenyra; (2) The formerly magnetic Daemon has been almost been completely wasted this season at Harrenhal and has now endured, like, six weeks of visions that were certainly orchestrated by Alys Rivers.

This week, however, the haunting of Daemon moves past beheading young Rhaenyra and watching Viserys further fall apart. By way of a Weirwood tree, he sees a montage vision of future A Song Of Ice And Fire events including Daenerys, her eggs, her blood-magic dragons, and White Walkers, which collectively (and apparently) suggest the message that “winter is coming,” which he later utters out loud. Finally, these visions are going somewhere, even if they do feel very “wtf” and almost random in execution.

These new visions miraculously lead Daemon to bend the knee to his Queen (his vision also included her on the Iron Throne) when Rhaenyra surfaces in Harrenhal upon suspicion of her husband’s treachery. His new attitude feels awfully abrupt (it sure looks like the show isn’t going to include Nettles from the book), but that oddness does not surpass what we saw go down in Daemon’s head. In an episode with very little action, at least viewers could react to the “what the hell is happening” factor:

OMG! Let’s unpack Daemon’s vision at the Godswood: Brynden Rivers confirmed to be the Three-Eyed Raven, White Walkers, the birth of Dany’s dragons, Rhaenyra on the Throne, Helaena has foreseen it all #HouseOfThedragon #HOTD #DragonsYall pic.twitter.com/AWfxjxgHM0 — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) August 5, 2024

daemon just saw the night walkers, dany and her three dragons. wow — asabere. (@ster___ling) August 5, 2024

DAEMON SEEING HIS DESCENDANT DAENERYS!!! SHE WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS AND FOREVER MISSED🥺 pic.twitter.com/wfi9xSmkQW — 🗡️ (@VISVNYA) August 5, 2024

Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons appearing in Daemon's vision! 🔥🐉 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/5J0VVx52bY — Wiki of Thrones (@WikiOfThrones) August 5, 2024

Also, does Daemon look a little too much like the white walker general? Oh no, a fan theory might be born.

So Daemon is 1 of the white walker generals? Lol, the long haired one looks like him — Cal Bundy 🇬🇩 (@BKFlatbushRep) August 5, 2024

Daemon probably ended up a white walker general though — A Man Has No Name (@NeverDone_54) August 5, 2024

not my mom busting into my room telling me she thinks daemon is a white walker &?:&:$:& — daley targ (@dreamsofdale) August 5, 2024

daemon targaryen is the white walker king ! pic.twitter.com/eKMftsZTv2 — LatinosActinBlue (@Viralwizard07) August 5, 2024

AYE YO WHAT THE FUCK?!?! DAEMON IS THE 3-EYED RAVEN?!?!?! WHAT IS HAPPENING #HOTD #DEMTHRONES — Aye SkyWalker (@ASky1284) August 5, 2024

Not everyone was into this unexpected set of cameos, though.

Me watching Daemon’s vision at the weirwood tree#Houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/5OQBgT1Cpa — Conald Peterson (@WhyGarth) August 5, 2024

Daemon’s vision… this show is not serious pic.twitter.com/78pxAR1Q3n — liv👻 (@tinyvampire02) August 5, 2024

WHAT KINDA DAEMON VISION WAS THAT — Nolan Rooney (@ConfusedRealm) August 5, 2024

‘House of the Dragon’s second season can be streamed on Max.