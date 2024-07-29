House of the Dragon season two is heating up (literally) with even more dragon content, as promised by the name. But if dragon battles were an Olympic sport, Team Black would already be favored to win the gold at this point.

In episode 7, Rhaenyra recruits two new riders for Team Black, bringing their roster to a whopping seven dragons: Rhaenyra and Syrax, Jacaerys and Vermax, Baela and Moondancer, Darmon and Caraxes, Addam and Seasmoke, plus the two new pairs: Hugh and Vermithor, and Ulf and Silvering. Of course, we lost Rhaenys and Meleys back at Rook’s Rest, but Team Black still has the upper hand, though there are still some dragon free agents that could be claimed.

As for Team Green, they’ve got the almighty Vhagar on their side, but will that be enough? Sunfyre was injured at Rook’s Rest along with Aegon, so we can’t count on them. Episode 7 also hinted at the appearance of Daeron, Aemond and Aegon’s younger brother who we haven’t seen yet. He has the young but powerful dragon Tessarion. There’s also Helaena and Dreamfyre, though we have yet to see Helaena mount her dragon, which was teased in the season finale trailer.

So how do these teams match up? Even though Team Black has power in numbers, Vhagar is one of the most powerful dragons in the Thrones universe, but she doesn’t have much backup until the others recover. Maybe they should check out How To Train Your Dragon before there are any more catastrophic injuries. It’s streaming on Peacock!

The House of the Dragon season finale airs on Sunday, August 4th.