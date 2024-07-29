(Spoilers will be found below.)

House of the Dragon has returned to spectacle after taking a break to get super messy in a way that prompted odd backlash. This week, it’s all about those temperamental, fire-breathing beasts and a sudden realization by a character who is known to keep a stoic air under difficult circumstances.

Of course, we are talking about Aemond here, who still kept his usual resting b*tch face, but his actions revealed second thoughts after spotting his half-sister’s growing army of “low-born” dragonriders. This is a guy (now a prince regent, acting as leader of the Seven Realms) who previously did not hesitate to hurl a “dracarys” at his brother during an air bound altercation. He has also unflinchingly, hilariously stared down his smirking uncle, and yet Aemond knew that he’d been outmatched. Even with the absolute unit of Vhagar on Team Green’s side, it would have been deadly to begin fighting with a group of winged beasts that now includes Vermithor, the so-called “Bronze Fury”.

This pulled punch stands in contrast to the rest of the episode, which was filled with burning humans and legs sticking out of dragon mouths. In most cases, the beasts have been unimpressed with humans who wish to ride them, but we already saw Seasmoke choose Addam of Hull, and this week, two new dragonriders (Hugh Hammer and Ulf White) ascended.

Mysaria’s advice to Rhaenyra paid off again, and Aemond’s sudden decision to turn around and return to King’s Landing tells the tale. Mr. Badass is freaked out, and people love to see it:

AEMOND RUNNING AWAY AFTER HE SAW RHAENYRA SURROUNDED BY 3 DRAGONS!!! OH SHE GAGGED HIM!!! #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/SeB3KApi9i — May (@Mayham_H) July 29, 2024

AEMOND AND HIS GIANT LIZZARD RUNNING AWAY AFTER LOOKING AT THE REAL DEAL DESTROY HIM QUEEN #HouseOfThedragon pic.twitter.com/yqrk6tYmQp — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) July 29, 2024

Aemond as soon as he saw the other dragons #HouseOfThedragon pic.twitter.com/d0J2diBTaz — Harotsuki (@xiaotingsempire) July 29, 2024

Aemond cuando vio los 3 dragones#HouseOfThedragon pic.twitter.com/BLXo11I4m9 — José Armando (@Armando1588) July 29, 2024

LMFAO NOT AEMOND TURNING AROUND — 𐂂 (@chopperpedia) July 29, 2024

If it’s any consolation prize, however, Aemond can mount a horse like no other:

THE WAY AEMOND CLIMBS INTO THE HORSE I AM DEAD BYE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B8A55qb0X1 — aemond babygirl agenda (@aegondsinner) July 29, 2024

GETTING ON TOP OF THIS HORSE IS THE HOTTEST THING THIS MAN HAS EVER DONE pic.twitter.com/YvbLpvFGot — aemond babygirl agenda (@aegondsinner) July 29, 2024

HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sunday nights.