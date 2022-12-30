How Long Will ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 1 Premiere Be?

The Last of Us is one of the most highly-anticipated new shows of 2023, and you won’t have to wait much longer for it, since it premieres on HBO Sunday, January 15. But you will have to wait a long time for the first episode to end. The Last of Us season one premiere has a run-time of one hour and 25 minutes, according to YouTuber DomtheBomb via Twitter. On December 26, the account tweeted the confirmed runtime with a screenshot of an HBO Latino schedule. That’s like a whole movie, or at least it was back in the day when the average movie was not nearly three hours long.

The first season of The Last of Us will consist of nine episodes that air week to week. One hour and 25 minutes is a bit long for episodes other than finales or premieres, so you can probably expect most episodes of the drama series to run at the standard HBO runtime, which is about 52 minutes, since this isn’t the final season of Game of Thrones.

The Last of Us, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey with appearances from Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, and Melanie Lynskey, among others, is expected to follow the storyline from the first video game, which came out in 2013, but will more than likely expand on the characters and the universe from the game. The series will follow two survivors of a pandemic that decimated the United States 20 years earlier. This “virus” was a species of fungi that turned humans into feral zombie-like creatures known collectively as “the Infected.” Joel (Pascal) plays a smuggler who agrees to the dangerous job of transporting a girl named Ellie (Ramsey) across the country. Ellie is immune to the fungi and may be the best chance at finding a cure.