In Game of Thrones season eight, probably in the first episode, Daenerys will arrive in Winterfell with Jon Snow (and Tyrion, Jorah, Missandei, Greyworm, and an army; oh yeah, and some dragons). How will a Targaryen be treated in the north and, more importantly, what will Sansa and Arya Stark think of the Mother of Dragons? She’s a powerful woman, like them, but she’s also not a Stark; she’s an outsider. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emilia Clarke described Daenerys’ forthcoming as being “like Meet the Parents.”

Yes, the movie where Ben Stiller spikes a volleyball in his wife’s face:

“It’s like: ‘I hope they like me. This dude’s wicked. It’s a real good thing we got going on. He’s the final piece. We’re destined for greatness and world domination is a breath away.’ And so I need to be like: ‘Can I braid your hair, Sansa? Little Arya, come over here, let’s play some cricket.’ So there’s that. And then, very, very quickly, it’s like: ‘Wait, is it just me, or do they hate me?'”

In this scenario, Daenerys is Ben Stiller, Jon Snow is Teri Polo’s character, and Sansa and Arya are… Robert De Niro? At least we’ll find out whether you can milk a dragon. Anyway, Clarke also recorded a “The Cast Members” video for HBO, where she recalls her first day of filming. Here’s a dramatic reenactment.

