Tighten your corsets because Bridgerton will soon be back with a new courtship story to make viewers swoon throughout an ultimately predictable set of events that still end up being charming as hell. Of course, this season will also bring furniture-destroying sex scenes because this show is obliged to get randy at every appropriate turn. Let’s talk about how much of this season you should soon expect to see.

How Many Episodes Are In ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Netflix has deemed this series worthy of the split-season treatment. So even though a total of eight episodes will eventually materialize in this season, only four will release on May 16. The back half of the season will debut on June 13.

That might sound discouraging for those who want to binge an entire season with abandon, but there’s some good news, too: Netflix has already greenlit a fourth season. Sure, that might also be offered in halves as well, but that’s the way that the streaming tide is flowing these days. Also, it’s highly likely that the 2023 Hollywood strikes contributed to a backlog in production, and Netflix decided to release a half season rather than wait until June 13 to serve the whole package. (There’s a bright side to everything and also a salty side. Just ask Lady Whistledown.)