Get Ready For Some Destructive (?) Sex Scenes In The Upcoming ‘Bridgerton’ Season

When I think of “destructive” sex scenes, the first thing that comes to mind is Edward Cullen apparently busting up the headboard during the honeymoon sequence of Breaking Dawn — Part 1. And when I think of Bridgerton sex scenes, the term “female gaze” surfaces as well as John Oliver’s “jizzing in blankets.” However, the third Bridgerton season does something different, which is to edge into Cullen territory?

That’s not entirely accurate without context, but there was broken furniture, according to star Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown). As PEOPLE relays, The Derry Girls actress told 7 News Australia that reports were true: she and co-star Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) did bust up something. A bed? A sofa? A chaise lounge? Coughlan did not clarify but simply declared, “Yeah, hell yeah we did.”

It’s something to look forward to. As well, Coughlan recently told Decider that “the sex scenes in Bridgerton, they take days to film.” Well, no wonder the furniture couldn’t hold up. Even without the resident “Regency F*ckboy” on the scene, this show cannot stop with the randy displays.

Need more? Coughlan also detailed how she and Newton “lounged naked” in between takes, rather than get dressed. They did so under the covers, but still! This show sure knows its audience.

Bridgerton‘s third season (the first half) arrives on May 16.

(Via PEOPLE, 7 News Australia & Decider)