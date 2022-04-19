Bridgerton was a sensation in season one, but it grew even bigger in season two.

Variety reports that the sophomore season of the steamy Shondaland romance-drama has “knocked the show’s first season out of the No. 1 slot on Netflix’s rankings of its most-popular English language-TV series of all time.”

Season two sits at 627 million minutes viewed over its first 28 days on the streaming platform, compared to (“only”) 625 million for season one. The first non-Bridgerton show on the English language top-10 list (an important distinction with over 1.6 billion minutes for South Korea’s Squid Game) is season three of Stranger Things, so don’t be surprised if Bridgerton‘s reign is a short one; Stranger Things season four premieres next month.

Here’s the English language top 10:

1. Bridgerton: Season 2 (627,110,000)

2. Bridgerton: Season 1 (625,490,000)

3. Stranger Things 3 (582,100,000)

4. The Witcher: Season 1 (541,010,000)

5. Inventing Anna (511,920,000)

6. 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 (496,120,000)

7. The Witcher: Season 2 (484,340,000)

8. 13 Reasons Why: Season 1 (475,570,000)

9. Maid (469,090,000)

10. You: Season 3 (467,830,000)

And the non-English language top 10:

1. Squid Game: Season 1 (1,650,450,000)

2. Money Heist: Part 4 (619,010,000)

3. All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 (560,780,000)

4. Money Heist: Part 3 (426,400,000)

5. Money Heist: Part 5 (395,130,000)

6. Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1 (326,910,000)

7. Lupin: Part 1 (316,830,000)

8. Elite: Season 3 (275,300,000)

9. Who Killed Sara?: Season 1 (266,430,000)

10. Elite: Season 4 (257,090,000)

To the surprise of no one, a Bridgerton spinoff series is on the way.

