Crime-focused scripted TV shows, whether they are comedic (like Poker Face) or dramatic, will always find a place on streaming, but Peacock isn’t content to make that Natasha Lyonne series its only high-profile drop of the genre this year. Long Bright River is most decidedly on the serious side of the spectrum and will adapt a bestselling novel for NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

The series will adapt the same-named novel by Liz Moore and revolves around Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood where the author grew up, and Amanda Seyfried portrays a beat cop whose work hits too close to home. Sound familiar? That could describe a hefty percentage of crime dramas on streaming, but the show takes pains to avoid a cliché plot by highlighting a “moving love story between two sisters,” as described by executive producer Nikki Toscano. And it’s almost time for viewers to watch this go down.