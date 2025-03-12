Crime-focused scripted TV shows, whether they are comedic (like Poker Face) or dramatic, will always find a place on streaming, but Peacock isn’t content to make that Natasha Lyonne series its only high-profile drop of the genre this year. Long Bright River is most decidedly on the serious side of the spectrum and will adapt a bestselling novel for NBCUniversal’s streaming service.
The series will adapt the same-named novel by Liz Moore and revolves around Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood where the author grew up, and Amanda Seyfried portrays a beat cop whose work hits too close to home. Sound familiar? That could describe a hefty percentage of crime dramas on streaming, but the show takes pains to avoid a cliché plot by highlighting a “moving love story between two sisters,” as described by executive producer Nikki Toscano. And it’s almost time for viewers to watch this go down.
How Many Episodes Are In Long Bright River?
Eight. The season will premiere in full via Peacock on Thursday, March 13, and reviews are generally positive with Variety calling the series a “stellar serial killer mystery” and The Daily Beast comparing the presentation to Mare of Easttown in terms of audience appeal. Y’all wanted another Mare of Easttown season, right? Well, here you go, and here’s the series synopsis:
Long Bright River is a suspense thriller series that tells the story of Mickey (Amanda Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.
The series co-stars Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, John Doman, Callum Vinson, Britne Oldford, and more. Look for Long Bright River to hit the streaming charts soon.