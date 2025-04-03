How Many Episodes Are In ‘MobLand’ Season 1 With Tom Hardy?

Tom Hardy seldom misses, and it sure doesn’t hurt that he’s starring in a Guy Ritchie series that also boasts Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Paddy Considine. Together in Paramount Plus‘ MobLand, they will bring Ritchie’s latest mobster story to life with Brosnan and Mirren standing at the apex of a crime family and Hardy stepping up as the “fixer.”

It’s a role that he was born to portray, although to be fair, the same thing could be said for most Tom Hardy roles. He will also soon be seen in Netflix’s Havoc on the other side of the law, but we’re here to wonder exactly how much gangster-Hardy we will be seeing in Ritchie’s series that began streaming (weekly) on March 30.