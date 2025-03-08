Director Guy Ritchie has temporarily set aside his fixation for gentlemen and ungentlemen , but he’s still going gangster. In doing so, he’s teaming up with Pierce Brosnan as a mobster (duh) in MobLand. He will be accompanied by a Shakespearean Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy as an enforcer, for whom he has [sigh] ditched the Venom voice and the squirrelly nature of Alfie Solomons from Peaky Blinders . Let’s not waste any more time because this show is coming soon, so here’s what to expect.

Is There A Trailer?

Sure is. Tom Hardy’s mobster muscle even drops an “I think we have a situation developing.” He cannot stay away from the crime dramas, and we thank him for it.

Plot

Well, you’ve surely heard this one before. Mob families will come to blows (never go against the family, as Michael Corleone once warned and has been echoed by countless figures including the Kardashian crew) that could not only take out their empires but also the families themselves.

Let’s do the synopsis thing first:

Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything.

Hardy will portray the aforementioned loyal fixer, Harry, who is employed by Conrad Harrigan, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan. He recently told GQ that his is a “robust character” and a “mangled man who has charisma, but he’s someone who is dangerously on the edge.” Conrad’s wife, Maeve, is portrayed by Helen Mirren, and Brosnan views them as “business people who deal, sometimes, with violence” rather than the more straight-up label of “gangster.” Within that rough and tumble family will be Paddy Considine, who will surely be drawing upon his Irish heritage as part of this clan.

Also expect Ritchie to lean hard into “the vernacular, the colloquialisms, of Shakespeare,” and this particular family kingdom will make its home base in the English Cotswolds.