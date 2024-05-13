How Many Episodes Are In ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 1?

X-Men ’97 isn’t the only X-men adjacent adventure we get this year, but the show has been a fun ride for fans of the original series, which first aired in 1992. Yeah, live-action Wolverine is cool, but the animated Wolfy is a little more violent.

There are only 10 episodes in the first season, including the three-part finale. Episode 10, titled “Tolerance is Extinction,” will appear on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 15, at 12:00 a.m. PST/ 3 a.m. EST. Here is the official synopsis: “The X-Men’s dream is put to the test as mutant-human relations reach a tipping point.”

Even though season one is almost done, there’s some good news on the horizon. A special, The Making of X-Men ’97, will drop on Disney+ on May 22 and give fans a behind the scenes look at the revival series.

The series was already renewed for a second and third (!!) season, so we don’t have to wait another 20+ years to rejoin the mutant gang.

Unfortunately, former showrunner Beau DeMayo, who was fired from the gig days before season one began, confirmed that the character of Deadpool was “off-limits,” so we probably won’t get a Ryan Reynolds cameo anytime soon. He has enough fun on his own, anyway.

Check out the finale trailer below: