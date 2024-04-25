A lot of last names can be traced to occupations. If your surname is Miller, for instance, one of your ancestors probably worked (toiled) at a mill back in the day. Same with Butler, Smith, Taylor, etc. This tradition continues today with Hugh Jackman, whose profession is Jacked Man.

Following the release of the latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, there was speculation online about how the 55-year-old Jackman, back again as Wolverine, got so ripped. Some even wondered if there was digital trickery involved. That’s not the case, according to Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

“Hey, I was right there in person and those massive Hugh Jackman biceps are the REAL DEAL. Dude was jacked!!” he wrote on X. “I’ve been seeing folks talk of him wearing fake muscles… WHAT??? No. I touched em!”

This reminds me of something It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star (and friend of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds) Rob McElhenney once said about how he got jacked. “Look, it’s not that hard. All you need to do is lift weights six days a week, stop drinking alcohol, don’t eat anything after 7pm, don’t eat any carbs or sugar at all, in fact just don’t eat anything you like, get the personal trainer from Magic Mike, sleep nine hours a night, run three miles a day, and have a studio pay for the whole thing over a six to seven month span,” he wrote on Instagram. “I don’t know why everyone’s not doing this. It’s a super realistic lifestyle and an appropriate body image to compare oneself to.”

You, too, can look Jackman and McElhenney if you follow those simple steps!

Deadpool & Wolverine comes out on July 26.