How Many More ‘The Pitt’ Episodes Are In Season 1?

Max hit the audience jackpot by putting Noah Wyle back in scrubs, but unlike most streaming series, The Pitt launched on January 9 and is still rolling out new weekly editions. To viewers, that’s an incredible boon because, let’s face it, fifteen episodes in a streaming season is highly unusual when eight is more typical and ten sometimes feels like too long (looking at you, The Night Agent). The intense Max medical drama has yet to wear out its welcome, and part of that has to do with the 24-style gimmick of each hour representing the same within a trauma-unit shift for Dr. Robby.

And he’s not done with this shift yet.