Max hit the audience jackpot by putting Noah Wyle back in scrubs, but unlike most streaming series, The Pitt launched on January 9 and is still rolling out new weekly editions. To viewers, that’s an incredible boon because, let’s face it, fifteen episodes in a streaming season is highly unusual when eight is more typical and ten sometimes feels like too long (looking at you, The Night Agent). The intense Max medical drama has yet to wear out its welcome, and part of that has to do with the 24-style gimmick of each hour representing the same within a trauma-unit shift for Dr. Robby.
And he’s not done with this shift yet.
How Many More The Pitt Episodes Are In Season 1?
Two more. They will release on Thursdays with aptly named “8:00 P.M.” (April 3) and the season finale, “9:00 P.M.” (April 10).
Then, Dr. Michael Rabinovich will go home and sleep this sh*t off to prepare for the second season, which will dish out another hellish shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.
Warner Bros. Discovery knew a good thing when they saw it happening and renewed the show on February 14. From there, word of mouth has helped viewership grow weekly, and Max has officially scored not only a critical hit but an audience must-see, too. By the way, we’ll offer Dr. Robby an early congrats on his long nap to come. He’s gonna need it.