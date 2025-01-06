Netflix will bring The Night Agent back less than two years after Peter Sutherland earned the loyalty of President Travers, who promoted him to Night Action. Since that time, several other espionage-filled series (with Netflix’s Black Doves and The Diplomat being standout entries) landed, and The Recruit will return later this month as well. As stellar as at least two of these shows are, none have reached the popularity of the Gabriel Basso-starring show that remains on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 English speaking series. The Night Agent is so successful that Netflix immediately renewed it for two more seasons, and creator Shawn Ryan signed an overall deal with whispers of spin offs, too. Before we get ahead of that game, let’s piece together clues on the second season, in which Peter’s phone calls are going international.

Plot If Peter thought that being a Night Action agent would make him feel more empowered (or in the loop) than being the guy who answered the phone, well, he appears to have been wrong. Netflix previously disclosed that much of the second season would take place in Thailand, and a new trailer (with the caption, “The fate of the nation relies on one man”) has revealed the off-the-books agency has a leak, which has sent Peter tearing down Bangkok streets while being pursued. Series newcomer Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren) is seen declaring Peter’s status as AWOL, and President Travers (Keri Matchett) recognizes that Peter would “probably have a good reason” for going missing. She didn’t soon forget about his season-finale feats. The trailer also suggests that Peter has called the Night Action hotline, and somehow, he will reunite with Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), who he previously left behind to head off into his new secret life. Can Peter still trust Rose? The trailer poses that question, but c’mon, you know how they are together. How much of Rose will we see in this season? At least enough for Netflix to give Rose her own promotional still: On the plot side, this season is moving beyond Matthew Quirk’s same-named book that formed the first season’s story. Along with locations in Thailand, the second season will spend time in Manhattan, and Peter will have received training from a seasoned Night Action agent, Catherine (Brittany Show). Netflix has also provided a no-spoilers description: The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent, Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply. Gabriel Basso has been keeping the show’s fans updated on social media with glimpses of scenery as filming progressed last year. He has, however, grown goofier of late. Recently, an Instagram post declared, “On January 23rd 2025 Peter Sutherland (The National Treasure) is returning to rid the world of criminals and traitors.” Oh, he wasn’t finished:

“After centuries of ancient warrior aristocrats adhering to their strict selective breeding practices, Peters elite Hurrian genetics have activated. Despite the plague of modernity that drives all men into a state of spiritual death, Peter has not lost his vigor. His bred, intrinsic drive to remove the world of evil leaves him unable to tolerate the demonic Golems and their spiritual emptiness. Onwards. To victory. To honor.” As if that wasn’t enough of a head scratcher, another post reads, “Enjoy the Night Agent Season 2 (wifi is a demonic frequency).” FWIW, that caption arrived alongside a photoshopped Twilight still of Edward and Bella being photobombed by Blade. Perhaps at some point, Peter will also decide that phone calls are also evil, but regardless, his guns remain as impressive as they were for a guy who had been languishing in a basement by a phone: Cast Gabriel Basso is still getting his “action” in the Night Action program. Never fear that Luciane Buchanan ^^^ will return as Rose with Keri Matchett back as President Travers. Amanda Warren has boarded the series as Night Action boss Catherine Weaver who is hopefully more trustworthy (from a Peter standpoint) than Hong Chau’s White House Chief of Staff, Diane Farr. Peter’s Night Action mentor, Catherine, will be portrayed by Brittany Snow. Louis Herthum will be on hand as a global-strings puller and boss of an ex-Marine fixer, and the cast will further include Teddy Sears and Arienne Mandi.