When Will ‘The Pitt’ Season 1 Finale Come Out?

The Pitt wisely prioritized the old school model of weekly episodes (how very ER) over an all-at-once rollout, and as of today (March 24), 12 episodes are available to watch on Max.

The two buzziest new shows of 2025 so far are Adolescence and The Pitt. Every episode of the former has already premiered on Netflix , while Max ‘s Noah Wyle-starring hospital drama, in which the entire season takes place over the course of a single 15-hour emergency department shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, is ongoing.

When Is The Pitt Season 1 Finale?

There are only three episodes left: “7:00 P.M.” on March 27, “8:00 P.M.” on April 3, and the season finale, “9:00 P.M.” on April 10.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill discussed where the idea of doing the whole season as one shift came from. “I don’t want to say it was out of necessity, but we’d done so many medical stories that it was about trying to find a way to make the show feel different and fresh,” he said. “I don’t think any one of us wanted to go back to doing what we’d done in the past. We need to be challenged, and we need to challenge ourselves.”

