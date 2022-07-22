Want to know the real reason why Thor: Love and Thunder only has a 67 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes? Not enough Groot. But luckily, everyone’s favorite tree voiced by a member of the Fast and Furious family is getting his own Disney+ show. I Am Groot is a collection of five shorts starring Baby Groot and some cute alien blobs who enjoy eating his fart leaves. It makes sense if you watch the trailer above… kind of.

In I Am Groot, Baby Groot is voiced by Vin Diesel, who recently celebrated his 55th birthday with his Fast and Furious co-star Helen Mirren. “They were having an amazing time,” a source told the New York Post. “It seems as if Diesel and Mirren have become good friends throughout filming. As they sang him ‘Happy Birthday,’ he changed the lyrics to ‘Happy birthday, dear Helen,’ because her birthday is July 26.” They also sipped on red wine and Prosecco, which Diesel was able to afford because he said “Groot” a few times in a recording studio. A good gig if you can get it.

Here’s more:

There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very owns series, exploring his glory days growing up — and getting into trouble — among the stars.

I Am Groot premieres on Disney+ on August 10.