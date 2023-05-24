Watching I Think You Should Leave? I think it’s a good idea, and I stand by it.

In the season three trailer, which you can watch above, co-creator and star Tim Robinson gets into a screaming match with a woman in another car and, later on, gets screamed at by someone outside his car window.

I don’t know how Robinson yelling or someone yelling at Robinson is so consistently funny, but it is.

Guest stars include Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, the always welcome Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Heidecker, Beck Bennett, Biff “Detective Crashmore” Wiff, the brilliantly unhinged Conner O’Malley, Carmen Christopher, and multiple indie wrestlers. Also, Sam Richardson is back again after hosting Baby of the Year and Little Buff Boys pageants. This is your monehtly reminder that you should watch Detroiters. You still have a few days before the season three premiere.

“It’s always been the same. We’re just trying to find stuff that makes us laugh, that’s the only criteria,” Robinson told Vanity Fair about the creative process for I Think You Should Leave. “We just want to feel good about it, and for us to be laughing while we’re making it.”

I Think You Should Leave returns on May 30.