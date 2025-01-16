The sudsy financial drama will require substantial retooling after showrunners Mickey Down and Konrad Kay imploded Pierpoint in that game-changing season finale , which actually could have passed as a series finale. However, HBO enjoyed growing audience numbers with a press release noting that the third season was “pacing nearly 40% ahead of season two” and that “social conversations” were “growing by double-digits each week.” By popular demand, it seems, Industry (and the wreckage of Pierpoint) will be back, so let’s place bets on what will come next.

Cast

The way that the third season ended does leave the cast somewhat up in the air. Does Pierpoint’s fate signal the end of Ken Leung as Eric on this series? Surely not. Remember, the second season finale also threatened to blow up the key Harper-and-Eric dynamic, but after her firing, she rose even further on the finance ladder (with added corporate espionage), so there’s zero reason to believe that Eric is out of the game because of his golden parachute. He simply doesn’t seem like the retiring type. Will he work with Harper again, as he half requested in the third season finale? Please.

With that said, HBO hasn’t confirmed any casting tidbits, but we will likely see several usual suspects again, including Myha’la as Harper Stern (now alongside Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn). Additionally, Marisa Abela’s new Yasmin incarnation as the “Thoroughly Modern Lady Muck” will hopefully be a focal point as she settles into marriage with Kit Harington’s Sir Henry Muck. Additionally, Sagar Radia should be back as Rishi Ramdani, but unless the show plans to go global (which could happen), it’s impossible to predict whether Harry Lawtey will continue onscreen as the pure-hearted Rob Spearing, who’s now in Silicon Valley for Little Labs.

Elsewhere, Jay Duplass could return after Jesse Bloom left prison, but we’re unlikely to see David Jonsson return as Gus. His movie career took off with Alien: Romulus, and he will soon be in the thick of Scandalous filming with Colman Domingo and Sydney Sweeney.

Plot

What little that has been revealed of the plot has been mostly speculative by the cast itself. Marisa Abela recently indicated to Deadline that she cannot wait to see where Yasmin is going after being betrayed by Harper and sort-of betraying Rob. The complicated heiress has built up so much armor that, in Abela’s words, “I think that the only people that know Yasmin … the real Yasmin, are the audience now, and that’s just a really exciting place to be.”

As for where Rishi is at following the murder of Diana, Sagar Radia declared (also to Deadline), “I think the great thing about that scene is that it’s not in turn with the show at all, so therefore the shock factor is sort of tenfold … it wasn’t anything that I anticipated was going to happen.” Diana’s death is actually a punch that nearly got pulled during production, but if y’all were wondering whether Rishi’s destructive actions can somehow lead to redemption? Mickey Down doesn’t think that’s possible: “My instinct as a nice person, obviously, is to give Rishi a nice ending, but my instinct as a writer of Industry is to give Rishi a slightly less nice ending.”

The above musings aside, co-creators Konrad Kay and Mickey Down opened up the writers’ room last fall, and they addressed the possibility of going international with settings rather than remaining in London. Harper did, after all, mention that she wouldn’t mind working from New York, but Mickey Down (via GQ) seems to be intent upon keeping the show focused in England: