It’s been quite a long time since we’ve had an update on Invincible, not the 2006 sports drama starring Mark Wahlberg, but Amazon’s animated superhero comedy. It’s easy to confuse the two! Invincible (the show) was renewed for a second and third season almost two years ago, but today we finally received an update that another season is definitely coming soon…ish!

A new teaser features Steven Yeun’s Mark (not Wahlberg) and Seth Rogen’s Allen the Alien poking fun at the long hiatus while sitting in a diner. “I think everyone agrees it’s been like a little ridiculous how long it’s been,” Allen exclaimed, before asking: “The real question is: when are you going back out there? The world needs more Invincible.”

The clip then goes a little meta by having Mark/Invincible explain what was taking so long: “I’ve been busy writing, designing, storyboarding, voice acting, key posing, in-betweening, cleaning up, color slapping, comping the whole thing, and all that for, you know, roughly thousands of shots. So, it’s kind of a lot.” After some pressing, Mark promises that Invincible, both the superhero and the show, will get back out there in “late 2023.”

Invincible stars Yeun as a teenager who just so happens to have an ultra-powerful superhero as a dad, voiced by JK Simmons. The show also features the vocal talents of Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, and Mahershala Ali.

While no specific date has been set, it’s safe to assume we will be getting more from Mark before 2023 is over. Or before the world ends! Hopefully.

(Via Variety)