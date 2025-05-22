It’s a good time to be a Dexter aficionado. The recent Original Sin prequel series, the upcoming Resurrection sequel show, and the in-the-works Trinity Killer spin off are more than viewers could have dreamed of back when Michael C. Hall’s serial killer sailed into a hurricane. Those spin offs (along with one season of New Blood) are (and will be) available on Showtime and through the Paramount+ with Showtime streaming package, and that train won’t be stopping anytime soon with word that Resurrection aims to go for multiple seasons.
Yet the bread and butter for franchise fans has been knowing that Netflix has been hosting the original series’ eight seasons on an on-and-off basis. Most recently, Dexter returned to the streaming service in June 2024, and word on the internet street is that the show might be leaving Netflix nearly as soon as it made its most recent arrival.
Is Dexter Leaving Netflix Ahead Of Dexter: Resurrection?
Unconfirmed. Netflix’s June 2025 listings do not point toward a departure for the series, although plenty of websites and subforums are stating that claim. Is it possible that the series is indeed departing Netflix after the latest year-long run? Sure. Yet neither Netflix nor Showtime have made a current statement to that effect.
If the departure does happen, then of course Dexter fans will want to know where they can watch Michael C. Hall do his impish thing with his Dark Passenger in tow. That would be Paramount+, where the Paramount+ With Showtime package is currently running $12.99 per month.