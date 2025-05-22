Is Dexter Leaving Netflix Ahead Of Dexter: Resurrection?

It’s a good time to be a Dexter aficionado. The recent Original Sin prequel series, the upcoming Resurrection sequel show, and the in-the-works Trinity Killer spin off are more than viewers could have dreamed of back when Michael C. Hall’s serial killer sailed into a hurricane. Those spin offs (along with one season of New Blood) are (and will be) available on Showtime and through the Paramount+ with Showtime streaming package, and that train won’t be stopping anytime soon with word that Resurrection aims to go for multiple seasons.

Yet the bread and butter for franchise fans has been knowing that Netflix has been hosting the original series’ eight seasons on an on-and-off basis. Most recently, Dexter returned to the streaming service in June 2024, and word on the internet street is that the show might be leaving Netflix nearly as soon as it made its most recent arrival.