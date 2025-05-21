You might not be ready for summer yet, but Netflix is loading up with bingeworthy content for when the sweltering season launches in June. So, if you are finished with last month’s supply of brand new series, get ready to tune in for return seasons of established streaming successes. Those include Squid Game‘s final outing after the franchise spawned a reality series, and because dads want to watch TV too, one of the great 1980s action stars will be back with both action and laughs in equal measure.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June:

Squid Game: Season 3 (Netflix series 6/27)

Nobody ever accused this of being a light and breezy watch, but nonetheless, this show launched as a streaming juggernaut and continued its run before going out (probably) on top with this third outing. The story will pick up with Gi-hun in a truly terrible place after losing his closest friend. He will put forth a plan to end the game, but the Front Man has other designs, and the game is only growing more perilous for those who have survived until now. Will this series end with closure or even more despair? You gotta tune in to find out.

FUBAR: Season 2 (Netflix series 6/12)

In merry contrast to the above (heavy) selection, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s contribution to the Dad TV phenomenon is also back with him reprising his CIA operative who got yanked back from the verge of retirement. This season, Luke (Arnold) and Emma (Monica Barbaro) are working to prevent global mayhem that a terrorist is threatening to unleash upon humanity. Carrie-Anne Moss joins this season as a former love interest of Luke and a villain, and man, I hope she drags Arnold’s character hard.

The Waterfront (Netflix series 6/19)

Shows about dysfunctional wealthy families rarely miss with viewership, and this series hails from Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson, who also wrote this high drama about a North Carolina fishing dynasty (the Buckleys) who working to keep their legacy above water. Starring Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, and Topher Grace, this show will be about “a bunch of people who make mistakes. They do some bad things and then they get in deeper and deeper and deeper,” according to Williamson while speaking with Netflix. It must be noted that although this show was inspired by true events, the characters and events within are fictional.

Avail. TBA

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 3

Rana Naidu: Season 2

Avail. 6/1

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

Avail. 6/3

Sara – Woman in the Shadows

Avail. 6/4

Criminal Code: Season 2

Eva Lasting: Season 3

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal

Avail. 6/5

Barracuda Queens: Season 2

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3

Tires: Season 2

Avail. 6/6

K.O.

Mercy For None

TYLER PERRY’S STRAW

The Survivors

Avail. 6/7

Boys on the Side

Piece by Piece

Avail. 6/9

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5

Avail. 6/10

Families Like Ours

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

Avail. 6/11

Aniela

Cheers to Life

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.

Our Times

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

Avail. 6/12

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2

FUBAR: Season 2

Avail. 6/13

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3

Too Hot to Handle: Spain

Avail. 6/14

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21

Avail. 6/16

The Last Witch Hunter

Avail. 6/17

Justin Willman: Magic Lover

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem

Avail. 6/18

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8

YOLANTHE

Avail. 6/19

The Waterfront

Avail. 6/20

KPop Demon Hunters

Olympo

Semi-Soeter

Avail. 6/22

The Intern

Avail. 6/24

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

Avail. 6/25

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2

Avail. 6/27

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3

Squid Game: Season 3

And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:

Leaving 6/1

Batman Begins

Beginners

Burlesque

Closer

Cult of Chucky

Daddy Day Care

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Den of Thieves

From Prada to Nada

GoodFellas

Ma

Magic Mike XXL

Pride & Prejudice

Ted

Ted 2

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving 6/11

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Trap

Leaving 6/14

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Leaving 6/16

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Leaving 6/17

Carol

Leaving 6/19

Migration

Leaving 6/21

American Sniper

Leaving 6/22

Brain on Fire

Leaving 6/26

Ordinary People