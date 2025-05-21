You might not be ready for summer yet, but Netflix is loading up with bingeworthy content for when the sweltering season launches in June. So, if you are finished with last month’s supply of brand new series, get ready to tune in for return seasons of established streaming successes. Those include Squid Game‘s final outing after the franchise spawned a reality series, and because dads want to watch TV too, one of the great 1980s action stars will be back with both action and laughs in equal measure.
Squid Game: Season 3 (Netflix series 6/27)
Nobody ever accused this of being a light and breezy watch, but nonetheless, this show launched as a streaming juggernaut and continued its run before going out (probably) on top with this third outing. The story will pick up with Gi-hun in a truly terrible place after losing his closest friend. He will put forth a plan to end the game, but the Front Man has other designs, and the game is only growing more perilous for those who have survived until now. Will this series end with closure or even more despair? You gotta tune in to find out.
FUBAR: Season 2 (Netflix series 6/12)
In merry contrast to the above (heavy) selection, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s contribution to the Dad TV phenomenon is also back with him reprising his CIA operative who got yanked back from the verge of retirement. This season, Luke (Arnold) and Emma (Monica Barbaro) are working to prevent global mayhem that a terrorist is threatening to unleash upon humanity. Carrie-Anne Moss joins this season as a former love interest of Luke and a villain, and man, I hope she drags Arnold’s character hard.
The Waterfront (Netflix series 6/19)
Shows about dysfunctional wealthy families rarely miss with viewership, and this series hails from Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson, who also wrote this high drama about a North Carolina fishing dynasty (the Buckleys) who working to keep their legacy above water. Starring Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, and Topher Grace, this show will be about “a bunch of people who make mistakes. They do some bad things and then they get in deeper and deeper and deeper,” according to Williamson while speaking with Netflix. It must be noted that although this show was inspired by true events, the characters and events within are fictional.
Avail. TBA
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 3
Rana Naidu: Season 2
Avail. 6/1
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
Avail. 6/3
Sara – Woman in the Shadows
Avail. 6/4
Criminal Code: Season 2
Eva Lasting: Season 3
Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal
Avail. 6/5
Barracuda Queens: Season 2
Ginny & Georgia: Season 3
Tires: Season 2
Avail. 6/6
K.O.
Mercy For None
TYLER PERRY’S STRAW
The Survivors
Avail. 6/7
Boys on the Side
Piece by Piece
Avail. 6/9
The Creature Cases: Chapter 5
Avail. 6/10
Families Like Ours
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy
Avail. 6/11
Aniela
Cheers to Life
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.
Our Times
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster
Avail. 6/12
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
FUBAR: Season 2
Avail. 6/13
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3
Too Hot to Handle: Spain
Avail. 6/14
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21
Avail. 6/16
The Last Witch Hunter
Avail. 6/17
Justin Willman: Magic Lover
Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2
Scandal: Seasons 1-7
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem
Avail. 6/18
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8
YOLANTHE
Avail. 6/19
The Waterfront
Avail. 6/20
KPop Demon Hunters
Olympo
Semi-Soeter
Avail. 6/22
The Intern
Avail. 6/24
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise
Avail. 6/25
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2
Avail. 6/27
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3
Squid Game: Season 3
Leaving 6/1
Batman Begins
Beginners
Burlesque
Closer
Cult of Chucky
Daddy Day Care
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Den of Thieves
From Prada to Nada
GoodFellas
Ma
Magic Mike XXL
Pride & Prejudice
Ted
Ted 2
Two Weeks Notice
Leaving 6/11
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
Trap
Leaving 6/14
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Leaving 6/16
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Leaving 6/17
Carol
Leaving 6/19
Migration
Leaving 6/21
American Sniper
Leaving 6/22
Brain on Fire
Leaving 6/26
Ordinary People