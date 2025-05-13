If anybody ever doubted the power of Netflix to save flagging or cancelled series, then You will always stand as a superior example of (homicidal) success. That show was rescued from Lifetime obscurity, and Netflix viewers were sad to see it go after Stalker Joe Goldberg fittingly crashed out.

Then there’s the case of Suits, the USA Network show of yesteryear that rose as a streaming phenomenon of 2023, which NBCUniversal responded to with a rapid-fire spin off, Suits: LA. This effort unfortunately did not go over well with either audience or critics and has now been cancelled after a single season. As NBCUniversal Entertainment content chief Jeff Bader summed up, “[I]t really just has not resonated the way we thought it would.”

Not even Harvey Specter could swoop in as “Batman” and save a joyless attempt (i.e., Suits: LA‘s entire vibe) to recapture lightning in a bottle. Yet whatever the reason(s) for the cancellation, this is causing some understandable murmurs for those looking forward to more White Collar, which is also a former USA Network hit that found new life on Netflix.

Because the world could really use more of Matt Bomer wearing the hell out of a suit as a charismatic conman, we need to ask the following question.