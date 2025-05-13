If anybody ever doubted the power of Netflix to save flagging or cancelled series, then You will always stand as a superior example of (homicidal) success. That show was rescued from Lifetime obscurity, and Netflix viewers were sad to see it go after Stalker Joe Goldberg fittingly crashed out.
Then there’s the case of Suits, the USA Network show of yesteryear that rose as a streaming phenomenon of 2023, which NBCUniversal responded to with a rapid-fire spin off, Suits: LA. This effort unfortunately did not go over well with either audience or critics and has now been cancelled after a single season. As NBCUniversal Entertainment content chief Jeff Bader summed up, “[I]t really just has not resonated the way we thought it would.”
Not even Harvey Specter could swoop in as “Batman” and save a joyless attempt (i.e., Suits: LA‘s entire vibe) to recapture lightning in a bottle. Yet whatever the reason(s) for the cancellation, this is causing some understandable murmurs for those looking forward to more White Collar, which is also a former USA Network hit that found new life on Netflix.
Because the world could really use more of Matt Bomer wearing the hell out of a suit as a charismatic conman, we need to ask the following question.
Is The White Collar Reboot Still Happening?
Maybe? Let’s just say that original series creator Jeff Eastin hasn’t spoken up about the Suits: LA fallout, and the last time he talked publicly on the White Collar reboot was in February when he and Matt Bomer “finished our meetings” and had narrowed down the reboot’s new home to be either Netflix, Peacock, or Prime Video/Amazon.
That is to say, nothing is definite, but Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva previously reported that the reboot, titled White Collar: Renaissance, is definitely being produced by 20th Television, and although “sibling Hulu was considered the logical home for the follow-up … the Disney streamer opted not to proceed with the reboot, which now is being taken to the open market.”
Eastin sounds optimistic about finding a landing place for Renaissance, which has several original cast members aboard including Bomer, Tiffani Theissen, Tim DeKay, and Sharif Atkins. The pilot script (titled “Masquerade”) is said to feel “organic” and contain a tribute to the late Willie Garson. And fingers are crossed that more White Collar not only happens but delivers a more fitting afterward than Garson received from the Sex And The City reboot.