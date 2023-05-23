Is There A ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7 Release Date?

Real estate drama has been going full force throughout the pandemic, and that tension has only amped up the existing soap-operatics within Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Those luxury sales don’t ever seem to lose excitement in the eyes of the streaming audience, so it was no huge surprise that this reality show began to see renewal after renewal.

Back in June 2022, Netflix announced that two more seasons had been greenlit after the success of Season 5. Less than a year later (on May 19), Season 6 streamed, and of course, some viewers are already finished and wondering when Season 7 will arrive.

Impatient much? That’s alright. When the previous announcement was made, Netflix promised that both “Seasons 6 and 7 are going to be even hotter than the housing market.” Back-to-back filming duly began on both new seasons, and that means that (chances are) viewers shouldn’t have to wait a full year in between seasons this time.

In fact, Decider has the receipts and reminds everyone, “If you look at the gaps between Seasons 2 and 3 and Seasons 4 and 5, the other seasons that were filmed back-to-back, this break could be around 3 to 5 months.” In other words, don’t be too surprised if Season 7 arrives this year, although Netflix has yet to declare an official date. Then again, it’s been less than a week since Season 6 dropped, so give them a little more time. Hey, suspense can be a good thing.

(Via Tudum & Decider)