Is ‘X-Men ’97’ Getting A Season 2?

X-Men ’97 wrapped up its fantastically-received first season last week. But will it be the only season of the Disney+ animated series?

Nope! Season 2 is in the works, although it will be awhile before it debuts.

“It’s still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make as I’m sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible season 2,” Marvel’s head of streaming Brad Winderbaum told Comic Book. “They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest. And it takes a long time. Because the studio wants to see how successful the first season is before they greenlight the second season there’s a lag. We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there’s maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us.”

X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo, who was fired before the show premiered, told a Twitter follower that he wrote “a lot” of the upcoming season before his shocking departure. “I did write a lot of season 2,” he wrote. “However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show.”

While waiting for more X-Men ’97, you can catch up with ol’ Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine (& Taylor Swift?). Tickets are on sale now.

