In the year 2024, everybody wants a piece of Taylor Swift, but most people cannot get her. Swift might not be taking on any leading roles lately (she’s learned her lesson), but there is nothing wrong with a little cameo every once in a while, even though that’s also far-fetched.

In order to get Taylor Swift to do something for you, you have to know her pretty well. And while a superhero movie might not seem like a place that she would show up, she would definitely do a favor to help out one of her good friends, Ryan Reynolds.

Swift has helped Reynolds with his little projects before, in addition to wearing the actual Deadpool costume for Halloween one year. So it really wouldn’t be that hard for her to make an appearance in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, though director Shawn Levy isn’t spilling any secrets.

At this year’s CimenaCon, Levy was asked by ET if he could reveal any cameo info, but the director played coy. “You know I can’t answer. All of America knows I can’t answer that. That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview,” he replied, adding that the only way to know for sure is to buy a ticket. “The proliferation of rumors about who is and isn’t in this movie–it’s fabulous. No one will ever know the truth until July 26.”

‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ director Shawn Levy reacts to the rumors that Taylor Swift will make a cameo in the film as the mutant Dazzler. #DeadpoolWolverine #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/bDofVLgkny — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 12, 2024

Last fall, Swift was spotted with Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, which only fueled the rumors that she would appear in their upcoming flick. While a cameo isn’t confirmed, rumors have been swirling that Swift would appear as Dazzler, a pop star superhero, though wouldn’t she want to play something different than her everyday job title? Let’s get Swift as a villain one of these days. It would be a perfect easter egg for the Rep era.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)