It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is still remarkably good after 15 record-breaking seasons, including the recent highlight, season 11’s “Charlie Catches a Leprechaun.” (One of my favorite things about Sunny is you don’t have to explain the episode plot. It’s right there in the title.) It’s the closest the comedy has come to doing a full-blown St. Patrick’s Day episode, which is surprising for a show about a bunch of drunks owning an Irish bar in Philadelphia. But the Gang is going all out for St. Patrick’s Day this year.

“This was the dumbest and most fun thing we’ve ever done together,” Rob McElhenney tweeted on Friday, along with a teaser for an upcoming episode of The Always Sunny Podcast. The podcast, hosted by creators McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, along with writer and producer Megan Ganz, is an episode-by-episode look at the FXX series. The next episode, for season three’s “The Gang Gets Held Hostage,” will be uploaded on March 14, three days before Saint Patrick’s Day.

I think you can see where this is going.

“I think we should do an episode of the podcast, and I don’t know where everybody is with their drinking these days, but we should do possibly a podcast where we are annihilated. Very, very drunk,” McElhenney suggested. Smash cut to everyone doing shots, Charlie holding guitar for some reason, and Rob and Glenn (jokingly) threatening to fight each other. Hopefully no one brought a plate of their famous mac and cheese.

You can catch up with the podcast below.