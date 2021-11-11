Here are a few things that happen in the trailer for the record-breaking 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, posted above.

– The Gang frets about being doomed to “have sex with only old people” in the world’s most disgusting bathroom

– Dennis gets chili (?) thrown in his face

– Frank vomits up something that I hope is soup

– Charlie bonds with the Irish version of himself who’s into “ghouls and cheese”

– Someone is dressed as the QAnon Shaman

– Dee blames the feminists for ruining “everything,” including trading sex for acting roles

– Frank reveals he was in business with Jeffrey Epstein

– Mac wants to become a Catholic priest (and looks like this)

– And The Gang goes to Ireland

I missed these lovable monsters. Here’s what else to expect:

In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns to FXX on December 1.