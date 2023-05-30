Warning: This post contains spoilers about the series finale of Succession.

Every relationship on Succession was a minefield, but perhaps the oddest one was between J. Smith-Cameron’s Gerri and Kieran Culkin’s Roman. The youngest Roy scion’s sexuality was always a mystery, but he only seemed to really come out of his shell around one of his father’s underlings. By “coming out of his shell,” we of course mean he would masturbate to her voice and send her d*ck pics.

Still, during Roman’s final moment on the final episode — sitting down at a bar and smiling as he prepared to sip on a nice martini — some people wished he’d had a surprise guest: Gerri, whom he had fired and who was definitely going to get a golden parachute over said pics. Thing is, if it was up to Smith-Cameron, that’s could have happened.

“That would be very off-brand for Jesse Armstrong,” Smith-Cameron told Entertainment Weekly, referencing the show’s creator. But she was into it. “Too bad! I could see maybe down the road those two having a drink together, now that that dynamic has rearranged, and Gerri has the upper hand. I think she could stomach it.”

Smith-Cameron was also asked if she could imagine the two having a real romantic relationship, to which she replied:

I don’t know. I feel Roman really considered it a romantic relationship, but I’m not sure that Jesse ever did, and I don’t know what Gerri [thought]. I feel she humored him, because there was maybe something flattering about being desired that way, but also there was something useful about having a Roy in your back pocket. But I do think that over time Roman really got under her skin and she had a real true affection for him. That’s why it hurt so bad to feel betrayed with the horrible horrible firing scene in season 4. That felt so scary and dangerous when we acted that.

You can stream Succession on Max.

