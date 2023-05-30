The Succession series finale ended with, according to Brian Grubb’s definitive Report Card, failing grades (or close) for most of the characters. The audience won, however, with the “Meal Fit For A King,” which Jeremy Strong apparently drank because he’s so method, but overall, the end was bleak for the Roy siblings. Tom became CEO, Shiv essentially became her mother, and Kendall was left ominously staring at the water, as he does.

Roman, however? His outcome felt the most ambiguous, and as Brian Grubb read it, “He, more than his other siblings, seems free now, with all of that business behind him.” Also, he really enjoyed sipping that martini, so what was he possibly thinking in that moment? Plenty of people couldn’t get past the fact that Roman was drinking Gerri’s drink of choice and smiling, presumably while thinking of her. This is an awfully bizarre (and probably fitting for him) thing to do after doing some pretty terrible things to her, including firing Gerri after the whole d*ck pics fiasco. That had turned into a real nightmare for Gerri along the way, but she’s supposedly getting paid, so good for her.

As for J. Smith-Cameron, she decided to tweet what a lot of people were thinking about the Martini Moment: “My ex wants me back”

My ex wants me back pic.twitter.com/0J4a8VW4qw — J. Smith-Cameron💙 (@j_smithcameron) May 29, 2023

Was that a cosign? Officially, no: “( is how some people interpreted this)”

( is how some people interpreted this) — J. Smith-Cameron💙 (@j_smithcameron) May 29, 2023

Still, plenty of people either wanted to believe or full-on did believe, because of that particular smile on Roman’s face.

roman smiled at that martini the same way he smiles at gerri pic.twitter.com/EVRtHOFD5S — giulia | succession spoilers (@birdiedrapers) May 29, 2023

Hey that is Gerri’s drink right? Remember when Roman imitated her earlier this season ordering a martini? My only real complaint about the finale was NOT ENOUGH GERRI. Will ship Roman and Gerri until the end of timmmmeeeeeee — JFoCo (@thecrasian) May 29, 2023

Look at his little smile OF COURSE we interpreted it that way pic.twitter.com/FdAlEeNbVx — Britt ✨is grieving succession (@starksmedici) May 29, 2023

The second greatest love affair on Succession. (First: Tom ❤️ Greg) — Jeffrey J. Fyke (@jeffjfyke) May 30, 2023

I think they’re spot-on about what Roman was pondering, but damn, I hope Gerri never looks back at him.

Gerri is halfway to White Lotus by now — Allan Hoving (@ahoving) May 29, 2023

One thing seems pretty certain though: J. Smith-Cameron has hopped into the “succession fandom” realm, too.

OH NO, GIRL! you didn’t 😅 you really are the party of succession fandom. — tina (@wikitina) May 29, 2023

Succession is available to stream in full on Max.