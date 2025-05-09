That’s the spirit. Amazon MGM, Paramount Pictures, and Skydance came together with that agreement, through which Krasinski’s CIA operative will spring into action again, not too long after the TV series concluded in June 2023. Let’s talk about what intrigue awaits in the upcoming Jack Ryan movie.

As with James Bond, another spy-thriller frontman , Jack Ryan, has changed faces several times, too. Harrison Ford, Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, and even Ben Affleck have slipped into the shoes of Tom Clancy’s CIA analyst and ex-U.S. Marine. Then Prime Video/Amazon ran with four seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski , who is now pushing into a new cinematic gear. And sure, there are already several existing Jack Ryan movies (Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, The Sum of All Fears, Clear and Present Danger, The Hunt for Red October, and Patriot Games), but why not have another with Krasinski?

Plot

The good news (especially for Dads) is that filming has gone swimmingly and is nearly complete. Amazon MGM recently unveiled some BTS photos, and back in February, Krasinski Instagrammed from Dubai, where he declared, “So. Good. To be. Back! #JackRyanMovie is off and running!!! HUGE thank you to all the inCREDible folks here in Dubai for letting us kickoff in epic fashion in your beautiful city!” From there, production moved to London and NYC where, as Just Jared points out, Krasinski and Wendell Pierce (as James Greer) were accompanied by Craig “Radio Man” Castaldo.

Yet by late May, Krasinski will begin an off-Broadway run in Angry Alan, so a Jack Ryan wrap is imminent.

Variety has reported that this film will be “the next stage in the evolution of the Tom Clancy franchise starring John Krasinski.” Andrew Bernstein is directing, fourth-season writer Aaron Rabin penned the script, and yep, there’s a ton of secrecy on the plot, but “evolution” suggests that Krasinski could be passing the baton… where, exactly?

This is where we will get speculative. It’s possible that a Mike November spin off is being set up since Michael Kelly is reprising his TV role, but there’s another candidate who cannot be entirely ignored, although Amazon would have to be keeping Michael Peña’s Domingo “Ding” Chavez under tight wraps if that was the case. Is it possible, though? Anything is.

To travel back in time a few years: ahead of Peña’s debut in the fourth season, Deadline reported that Ding was a candidate for a Rainbow Six spin off series Collider then broached the subject with Peña, who seemed receptive, and there’s been zero evidence that Peña has been spotted on the Jack Ryan movie set, but ya know, Ding has surfaced in 20 Jack Ryan Universe books including seven core Jack Ryan novels, so it would be strange if the character didn’t resurface in this franchise somehow, someday.

This chatter is also not to be confused with a 2023 report about Michael B. Jordan reprising his John Clark character from Without Remorse in a Rainbow Six movie directed by (the incredibly busy) Chad Stahelski. And don’t count on that happening for awhile since Stahelski’s got more John Wick coming and is also developing a Highlander reboot.

Cast

Krasinski will keep rocking those espionage vibes with returning cast members Wendall Pierce (as James Greer) and Michael Kelly (as Mike November). New additions include Sienna Miller in a mystery role along with Max Beesley, Betty Gabriel, JJ Feild, and Douglas Hodge.