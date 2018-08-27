Amazon

Okay, here’s the best way I can describe Amazon’s new series, Jack Ryan: picture a television series about the Jack Ryan character from the Tom Clancy books and the movies based on them. The one played by Harrison Ford in Clear and Present Danger and Patriot Games, and by Alec Baldwin in The Hunt for Red October (and somewhat less memorably by Ben Affleck and Chris Pine, the latter in a movie with the post-colon title Shadow Recruit, which will never not be hilarious to me). Now picture that Jack Ryan is played by John Krasinski and in the early-ish stages of his career as an analyst at the CIA. Okay. Also, his boss, Jim Greer, played in the past by James Earl Jones, is now played by Wendell Pierce in all of his Bunk-from-The Wire crankiness. And the two of them are tracking a mysterious criminal figure who lives in the Middle East.

Really take a second to paint that picture in your brain. Close your eyes if you have to. Unless you’re, like, driving. Although you shouldn’t be reading this if you’re driving anyway. For the love of God, look at the road, Jeff. (This works best if your name is Jeff.) Okay, got it?

Cool. That is almost exactly what this series is. Which is fine. It’s good, even.

The Jack Ryan character — the screen version, at least — is more of a vessel than anything else. He’s not as dynamic as a James Bond or a Jason Bourne. He brings what the actor playing him brings and very little else. That’s why the Harrison Ford versions are so rewatchable. (The Hunt for Red October is rewatchable, too, but less for Alec Baldwin’s performance than for reasons related to Sean Connery as a submarine captain). It’s not a knock on the other actors, all of whom have done fine work in other roles. It’s just that there needs to be an inherent allure there and none of them are Indiana Jones. Most of us aren’t, you know?

But this is also why Krasinski works in the role. That guy is likable, man. He’s got an everyman quality to him that makes Jack relatable in the early parts of the series, through the first four episodes originally screened for critics. Or at least he has as much of an everyman quality that a tall, ripped, charming guy who is married to Emily Blunt can have. (I do mean ripped, by the way; Krasinski appears to have been in the gym for most of the hours he did not spend directing A Quiet Place. More like Jacked Ryan. He has muscles now. That’s what I’m getting at.) His version of Jack is brilliant, of course, and puts things together before other people with higher ranks, naturally, and would save lives if people would just listen to him, but he also likes baseball and looks exasperated when his bosses dismiss his ideas. It works because Krasinski makes it work, and because it’s a lot of fun to watch him play off of a cranky Wendell Pierce.