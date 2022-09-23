What a year it’s been for the Jackass boys (and Rachel Wolfson).

Jackass Forever was the second best theatrical experience of the year after Top Gun: Maverick; director Jeff Tremaine is working on a documentary about 30 years of “wrongdoing and debauchery” at Walt Disney World; and to cap things off, most of the crew — minus Steve-O — reunited on the Celebrity Family Feud season finale.

In one corner, you had Team Tremaine: Jeff Tremaine, Chris Pontius, Wee Man (who Harvey affectionally referred to as “my man”), Compston “Dark Shark” Wilson, Eric “Butterbean” Esch, and Zach Holmes. In the other, Team Knoxville: Johnny Knoxville, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper Dolphin, Dave England, and Rachel Wolfson. It was chaos. Beautiful, beautiful chaos.

Knoxville, wearing the same suit as the immaculately-dressed host, tasered his own teammates; England grossed the audience out by replying to “tell me something you’d hate to have happen while you’re making love in an airplane bathroom” with “you accidentally went number two in the wrong direction” (it’s a good answer); and Harvey, who was equal parts delighted and confused, made this face at the end of the episode.

I won’t spoil who won the game, but in a way, we’re all winners.

You can watch more Celebrity Family Feud clips with the Jackass crew below: