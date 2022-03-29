Nearly two days after the incident, Jada Pinkett Smith has issued her first reaction after Will Smith went on stage at the Oscars and slapped Chris Rock in the face after the comedian told a joke about Jada’s hairstyle. (The actress has previously shared that she shaved her head after battling with alopecia.) While Will eventually apologized to Rock on Monday night and publicly admitted that he was wrong for resorting to violence after previously stating he was defending his wife out of love, Jada has remained notably silent on the fiasco. That situation changed on Tuesday morning when Jada issued her first remarks following the incident, and saying her remarks are cryptic is an understatement.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” Jada wrote on Instagram.

On its face, Jada’s remarks could be as simple as moving on past the incident after Will publicly apologized and took ownership of his actions. However, there has been speculation aplenty out there, as with Whoopi Goldberg, who suggested (on The View) that Rock’s joke could have sparked some unreleased tension, or a “snap.”

It’s fair to say that Will and Jada have been extremely open about their marital issues. Some might even say to a fault, and some have noted that hitting Rock was out of character for one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel likened it to seeing Tom Hanks walk up to the stage and “crack[ing] somebody across the face.”

So could Jada’s message of “healing” suggest that more details will come on the next Red Table Talk? You know it might be coming.

